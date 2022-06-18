Valley residents speak on how they're handing gas prices
Related Story
Record-high prices for goods are forcing people to scale back on some of their favorite activities.
Some Valley residents say they aren't driving anywhere unless it's necessary.
But another piece of advice given to help fight inflation at the grocery stores is to only shop for what you need and maybe even shop ahead.
Some residents have opted for delivery services to take their food right to their doorstep instead of driving.
News
Record-high prices for goods are forcing people to scale back on some of their favorite activities. Some Valley residents... More >>