Valley tax experts give tips on properly filing income taxes

Tax season is now underway, and tax experts in the Rio Grande Valley want to remind residents to not wait until the last minute.

The deadline to file for income taxes isn't until mid-April, and the first thing experts recommend is organizing all the necessary documents.

If you miss something when you file, you might get a letter from the IRS.

Documents that will be needed to file include a social security number, W-2 forms from your employer, a 10-99G form if you are unemployed and a 10-99 form if you are self-employed.

"Don't work with somebody [who is] going to say, 'I'm going to help you, let me get you a bigger refund.' Those are the worst ones because they don't know. All they're doing is they're kind of helping you get a bigger refund, but you're cheating the federal government. Sooner or later, they're going to find out, and it's going to come back and haunt you," Your Tax Service Tax Consultant Sal Colmenero said.

Colmenero recommends working with a tax preparer that is registered with the IRS and to make sure to ask any questions you might have when filing.

Experts say tax season also comes with a rise in scams.

The IRS will never reach out by text, email or phone calls asking for personal information, and filing your taxes early will lock your information with the IRS.