Video Released of Migrant Death in Border Patrol Custody Raises More Questions

WESLACO – New video was released leading to more questions about the death of a 16-year-old migrant in Border Patrol custody.

Weslaco police are investigating the death of the Guatemalan migrant. He died at a Border Patrol holding station in May.

The graphic video shows the final moments of the 16-year-old Carlos Hernandez-Vasquez’s life.

The questions stem from what happened from the time of his collapse until the time he was found.

Customs and Border Protection says they’ve since increased the number of medical personnel engaged along the southwest border.

