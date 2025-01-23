Video shows gunshots heard during softball game in Brownsville
Channel 5 News obtained video showing the moment gunshots were heard near a park in Brownsville on Saturday.
The Brownsville Police Department previously said they are investigating reports of shots fired near Morningside Park, located at 1207 South Central Avenue.
The video shows children at a softball tournament at Morningside Park running for cover when the shots are heard.
No injuries were reported.
Police said they are investigating the incident.
“Officers responded to the area and made contact with several citizens,” a news release stated. “The officers were unable to locate any victims or suspects, nor were they able to find where the shots originated from.”
Those with any information on the investigation are urged to call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.
