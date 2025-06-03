Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26 season

The RGV Vipers announced November 15th, January 3rd, February 4th, February 7th, March 14th and March 24th as definitive dates for homes games during the upcoming G League season.

Five of those six game days fall on a Saturday. Times and opponents are still to be announced. The full schedule will be released at a later date.

Single game tickets aren't yet available for next season, but season tickets are on sale now on the Vipers website.