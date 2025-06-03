Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26 season
Related Story
The RGV Vipers announced November 15th, January 3rd, February 4th, February 7th, March 14th and March 24th as definitive dates for homes games during the upcoming G League season.
Five of those six game days fall on a Saturday. Times and opponents are still to be announced. The full schedule will be released at a later date.
Single game tickets aren't yet available for next season, but season tickets are on sale now on the Vipers website.
News
The RGV Vipers announced November 15th, January 3rd, February 4th, February 7th, March 14th and March 24th as definitive dates... More >>
News Video
-
Rio Grande City to start fining big rig drivers parking in residential...
-
'We have an obligation:' Cameron County sheriff reacts to bill requiring Texas...
-
16 arrests made following discovery of suspected stash house in Mercedes
-
Made in the 956: Los Fresnos High School student gets internship with...
-
Former Edcouch mayor pro-tem sentenced on federal bribery charge
Sports Video
-
Hidalgo soccer players sign to Richard J. Daley College
-
Julian Champagnie hosting basketball skills clinic at Los Fresnos United School on...
-
Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26 season
-
UTRGV hosting football camps this June
-
Three time NBA Champ and Former Spur Danny Green back in the...