x

Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26 season

By: Daniella Hernandez

Related Story

The RGV Vipers announced November 15th, January 3rd, February 4th, February 7th, March 14th and March 24th as definitive dates for homes games during the upcoming G League season. 

Five of those six game days fall on a Saturday. Times and opponents are still to be announced. The full schedule will be released at a later date. 

Single game tickets aren't yet available for next season, but season tickets are on sale now on the Vipers website. 

News
Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26...
Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26 season
The RGV Vipers announced November 15th, January 3rd, February 4th, February 7th, March 14th and March 24th as definitive dates... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 02 2025 Jun 2, 2025 Monday, June 02, 2025 8:30:00 PM CDT June 02, 2025
Radar
7 Days