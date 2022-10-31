Visitations at Cameron County jail to resume Wednesday

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza announced Tuesday that in-person jail visitation would resume Wednesday, April 14.

Garza said social distancing and other safety measures will remain in place for visitors.

"We will be looking at it on a day-to-day basis," Garza said. "If there's a need for improvement or modification we'll do so as it arises. Of course, if there's any outbreak because we're bringing in people, we'll put a stop to it and re-evaluate."

For more information call the Carrizalez-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center at (956) 554-6701 or the Old County Jail at (956) 544-0865.