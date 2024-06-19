Volunteers Concerned for Newly Released Migrants' Safety

BROWNSVILLE – Immigration volunteers are concerned about the safety of migrants who are released from detention centers with no place to go.

When they’re released, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents drop them off at a bus station.

KRGV’s Valerie Gonzalez visited the La Plaza Bus Station, which closes at 11:00 p.m., to see what happens when they are released.

We spoke with a volunteer who says she has witnessed two young migrants who were unable to get a ride before they close.

ICE released a statement regarding the issue.

"ICE routinely coordinates release plans and travel arrangements with the family members of the people being released from custody in the Rio Grande Valley. ICE does not pay for bus or plane tickets. A release plan is tailored for each detainee and carefully coordinated with the detainee's sponsor, family, or obligor."

Watch the video above for the full story.