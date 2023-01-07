Warming shelter at Vanguard Academy now open

The Vanguard Academy Charter School was among the first organizations in the Rio Grande Valley to open a warming shelter in response to the incoming cold front.

The warming center at the Zeke Martinez Gym — located at Rembrandt Early College High School along the 1200 block of East Kelly Avenue in Pharr — already had a family staying there as of noon Thursday, according to Vanguard Academy Deputy Superintendent Ranulfo Marquez.

Marquez said those planning on staying at the gym to make sure to bring some personal items.

"We encourage them to bring pillows, blankets, toiletries, any medications that they might need, snacks, outside food is welcome,” Marquez said. “We are providing a place to stay, cots, and like I said, we're open for the next three days.”

