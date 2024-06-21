WATCH: High tide levels in Cameron County boat ramp
Tropical Storm Alberto moved inland over northeast Mexico on Thursday, but its effects were felt in the Rio Grande Valley.
Water at the Jaime J. Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp in Cameron County were at over two feet above the predicted level at around noon. Some boat ramps were inundated.
Stay tuned as Christian von Preysing discusses how the high tide is impacting fishermen and the dunes at South Padre Island on Channel 5 News at 5 and 6.
