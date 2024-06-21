x

WATCH: High tide levels in Cameron County boat ramp

By: Christian von Preysing

Tropical Storm Alberto moved inland over northeast Mexico on Thursday, but its effects were felt in the Rio Grande Valley.

Water at the Jaime J. Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp in Cameron County were at over two feet above the predicted level at around noon. Some boat ramps were inundated.

RELATED STORY: Rising tides spotted at South Padre Island as Tropical Storm Alberto rolls in

Stay tuned as Christian von Preysing discusses how the high tide is impacting fishermen and the dunes at South Padre Island on Channel 5 News at 5 and 6.

