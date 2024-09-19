x

Weslaco ISD parents can get their GED through South Texas College partnership

By: Gloria Walker

Parents of Weslaco ISD students have an opportunity to get back in the classroom for free.

Parents can earn their GED through South Texas College through a new partnership between the college and Weslaco ISD.

STC says options are available for Spanish only speaking parents.

The classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays at STC starting on Monday, Sept. 23.

Weslaco ISD parents wanting to take the classes must register by calling the Weslaco ISD Parent & Family Engagement Office at 956-969-6600.

