Weslaco, Mercedes qualify to the 7 on 7 State tournament

By: Gloria Morelia

Mercedes, TX -- Mercedes Tigers and Harlingen South Hawks make an undefeated run to the Bracket A championship where the Tigers beat the Hawks 27-20.

In Bracket B, The Weslaco Panthers took the win over the Harlingen Cardinals 26-6 to advance to the 7-on-7 State Tournament.

The 7-on-7 State Tournament is set for June 27th, at College Station.