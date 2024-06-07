1 individual in custody in connection with McAllen homicide

Photo credit: MGN Online

One individual is in custody in connection with a Thursday homicide, according to the McAllen Police Department.

An unidentified man was found dead at a residence on the 2000 block of Houston Avenue Thursday at 9:36 a.m., according to McAllen police spokesman Lt. Joel Morales.

"We believe this is a homicide," Morales said on Thursday.

On Friday, police said in a news release that the victim remains unidentified, but is believed to be “an immigrant from a Central American Country not yet determined.”

The individual in custody is “also believed to be from a Central American Country not yet determined,” the release added.

Charges are pending against the unidentified individual, according to the release, which also said there are other persons of interest in the investigation who remain unidentified.

According to the release, McAllen police are receiving state and federal assistance in the investigation.