Police: Homicide investigation underway in McAllen

Photo credit: MGN Online

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a residence, according to the McAllen Police Department.

The unidentified man was found dead at a residence on the 2000 block of Houston Avenue Thursday at 9:36 a.m., according to McAllen police spokesman Lt. Joel Morales.

An autopsy was ordered, Morales said, adding that the name of the person is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Additional details were not immediately provided.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.