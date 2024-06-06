x

Police: Homicide investigation underway in McAllen

1 hour 2 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, June 06 2024 Jun 6, 2024 June 06, 2024 2:51 PM June 06, 2024 in News - Local
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a residence, according to the McAllen Police Department.

The unidentified man was found dead at a residence on the 2000 block of Houston Avenue Thursday at 9:36 a.m., according to McAllen police spokesman Lt. Joel Morales.

An autopsy was ordered, Morales said, adding that the name of the person is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Additional details were not immediately provided.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

