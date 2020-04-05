13 additional coronavirus cases confirmed in Hidalgo County

An additional 13 people in Hidalgo County have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 99, Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said Sunday.

According to a release, the new cases represent test results that arrived between late Friday and Sunday.

Health officials now believe they are seeing 13 different clusters of infection that emanated from people who contracted the virus earlier but have since spread it to others, said Eddie Olivarez, the Chief Administrator of Hidalgo County’s Health and Human Services Department, according to a release. Of the 99 known cases in Hidalgo County, 49 are related in some way as part of a cluster.

This “community spread” is a precursor to a quicker rate of infection in Hidalgo County, he said.

The new cases include two 69-year-old Mercedes residents, one male and one female. A 29-year-old Mercedes woman, two Mission women, ages 33 and 76, a 28-year-old woman whose place of residence was not disclosed, a 19-year-old La Joya man, two Mcallen men in their 60s, a 50-year-old man from Donna, a 47-year-old male from Alamo, a 28 year-old man from San Juan, and a 33-year-old Hidalgo man.