13th Court of Appeals overturns conviction, orders new trial for accused HEB shooter

A new trial was ordered Thursday for the man convicted of killing a coworker and injuring three others during a 2016 shooting at a Palmview H-E-B.

Raul Lopez was found guilty in 2022 on all eight charges against him in connection with the 2016 shooting, including murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempt to commit capital murder of multiple persons.

A judge sentenced Lopez to two life sentences in connection with the shooting that killed 48-year-old Mario Pulido.

On Thursday, the 13th Court of Appeals ruled that Lopez’s conviction should be reversed, and ordered a new trial, according to court filings.

“We reverse and remand the cause to the trial court for proceedings consistent with this opinion,” the court stated in the memorandum opinion.

The opinion states that Lopez was not provided with “sufficient” Miranda warnings after a detective interviewing him following the shooting did not inform Lopez that he had a right to have a lawyer present during questioning.

The opinion also states that “the evidence is factually insufficient to support the jury’s rejection of [Lopez’s insanity defense.]”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.