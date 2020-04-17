15 residents of 4 Cameron County cities test positive for coronavirus, raising total to 254
Cameron County announced 15 additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed positive cases to 254 in Cameron County.
Of those 254, 84 people have recovered, according to a release.
The new cases include residents from Brownsville, Harlingen, Los Fresnos and San Benito.
