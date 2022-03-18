x

17-year-old accused in McAllen stabbing charged with aggravated assault

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout. 

A teen accused of stabbing a man in McAllen on Thursday has been charged with aggravated assault. 

Bond for Orlando Eric Rodriguez, 17, was set at $100,000. 

Police say at about 4 a.m. Thursday, someone reported a man yelling for help and banging on doors on the 2800 block of Maple Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man who appeared to have stab wounds on his body. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

A witness identified Rodriguez as the person who stabbed the man, according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department. 

