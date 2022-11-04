x

1979 Brownsville Ladies Track Team Reflect on Glory Days

3 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 April 18, 2019 12:17 PM April 18, 2019 in Community - Con Mi Gente
By: Rick Diaz

BROWNSVILLE – It was a 40 year high school reunion of sorts; only eight people showed up, but they were all special.

They were members of the 1979 Hanna High School track and cross country teams.

The ladies met at Sams Memorial Stadium, literally their old stomping ground.

Watch the video above for the full segment of Con Mi Gente.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days