2 arrested in connection with Pharr home invasion turned homicide

Derick Medina and Sixto Gonzalez. Photo Credit: Pharr Police Department

Two men were arrested in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation, the Pharr Police Department announced Friday.

Sixto Gonzalez and Derick Medina were named as persons of interest in a June 18 home invasion attempt that turned deadly when a homeowner allegedly fatally shot a suspect.

Gonzalez was arrested on June 24 at the Hidalgo bridge for a violation of federal probation, the Pharr Police Department revealed Friday. He is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Medina in Mississippi on an engaging in organized criminal activity charge. He was returned to the Pharr Police Department on Thursday.

Both men were wanted in connection to a murder investigation after police said two men forced their way into a a home on the 700 block of East Frieda Street and demanded drugs.

The homeowner, Erik Daniel Garza, was charged with murder after shooting one of the suspects who was identified as Jose Eduardo Morales.

Garza was charged with murder due to Garza allegedly using his home to sell drugs, Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey said at a press conference at the time.

The news release did not mention Leslie Denise Medina – who was previously named as a person of interest in the investigation.