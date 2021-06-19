Pharr police: One dead in possible home invasion robbery

A suspect is dead after multiple shots were fired inside a home in what the Pharr Police Department called a possible home invasion robbery.

Officers with the Pharr Police Department arrived at the 700 block of Frieda Street Friday evening after two suspects entered a home by force, according to a news release from the Pharr Police Department.

“Multiple shots were fired inside the residence resulting in the death of one of the suspects, Hispanic male in his 20's.” The news release stated. “A second suspect exited and fled the scene in an unknown type vehicle, possibly grey in color.”

One of the residents of the home was also struck by gunfire with non-life-threatening injuries, the release stated.

The Pharr Police Department said several people were being interviewed by the department and did not provide additional details.