Pharr man charged with murder following home invasion robbery

A Pharr man was charged with murder in the death of a suspect accused of breaking into his place of residence Friday evening. Police are seeking three other suspects in the incident.

Erik Daniel Garza, 28, was charged with the murder of Jose Eduardo Morales, 25, after a home invasion robbery where police say two men forced their way into a home on the 700 block of East Frieda Street and demanded drugs, the Pharr Police Department said Saturday.

Morales was identified as the suspect who was killed after multiple gunshots were fired inside the residence.

"It was not a stranger on stranger. They knew each other and they knew that there were drugs being sold in that house and that's why we have enough to charge Erik Garza with the murder of Jose Morales," Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey said.

When asked why the incident is being considered a murder investigation as opposed to a self-defense case, Chief Harvey said Castle Doctrine laws do not provide legal protection for properties engaged in alleged illegal activity.

Harvey added that Garza allegedly used the home to sell drugs.

The Pharr Police Department identified three other persons of interest in the investigation: Sixto Gonzalez, 24; Leslie Denise Medina, 26; and Dereck Medina, 27.

Police are looking for a 2010 silver Chevy Cobalt with the license plate BPV-8584.

“A search warrant was executed resulting in the recovery of 14 weapons, including rifles, shotguns, and handguns, including a large amount of ammunition,” a news release from the Pharr Police Department stated.

Anyone with any information on the case is urged to call the Pharr PD Criminal Investigation Division at 956-402-4700 or 956-787-8477.