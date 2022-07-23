2 charged in connection with Brownsville murder investigation

Joshua Ramirez and Veronica Posas. Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

A 31-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in Brownsville.

The investigation began Wednesday when the body of 53-year-old Luis Rivera Gonzalez was found next to a resaca near the intersection of Illinois and Milam.

RELATED: Sheriff: Body of man found on the side of the road near Brownsville identified

Gonzalez’s body had a visible stab wound and lacerations, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said Saturday.

During the course of the investigation, Joshua Ramirez and Veronica Posas were identified as the suspects in the case.

Both individuals were arrested Saturday in Brownsville.

Ramirez was charged with murder, evading arrest, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm, Garza said in a Saturday news release.

Posas faces a capital murder charge.

Both suspects were transported to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center for processing, Garza added.