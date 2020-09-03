25-year-old man loses both parents in one day due to COVID-19
One Mission man lost both of his parents to COVID-19 on the same day.
Dominic A. Gaona, 25, of Mission said his parents died only a few hours apart.
"That day, It was the worst day of my life, that's when my whole life changed," Gaona said
Watch the video for the full story.
