25-year-old man loses both parents in one day due to COVID-19

1 hour 54 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, September 03 2020 Sep 3, 2020 September 03, 2020 11:31 AM September 03, 2020 in News - Local
By: Yuri González

One Mission man lost both of his parents to COVID-19 on the same day. 

Dominic A. Gaona, 25, of Mission said his parents died only a few hours apart. 

"That day, It was the worst day of my life, that's when my whole life changed," Gaona said

Watch the video for the full story. 

