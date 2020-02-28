3 New coronavirus cases discovered at San Antonio Air Force base
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Health officials in San Antonio have confirmed new cases of the coronavirus.
San Antonio Metro Health reports two people confirmed to have the virus are among the group of Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers currently under quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. The third patient was flown in from California.
Right now, there are nine coronavirus cases in San Antonio, including a patient previously under federal quarantine at the Air Force base.
