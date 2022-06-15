38-Year-Old, Police Officer Receive Medical Treatment after Shooting Incident in Edinburg

EDINBURG – Two people are receiving medical treatment after a shooting incident at a behavioral center in Edinburg.

Police say it all started at a McAllen residence at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday when officers responded to a report of a 38-year-old male “having a psychotic break” and wanting to hurt himself. The person who reported the man said he suffered from a mental condition and had stolen their gun.

Officers arrived to the home and found the man in the backyard. They retrieved the weapon and took the man into custody. Police were notified of gunfire inside the home, but found no sign of weapon discharge.

At 11:39 a.m., the 38-year-old was transported to South Texas Behavioral Health Center in Edinburg on Trenton Road after he didn't receive medical clearance. When a McAllen officer was escorting the 38-year-old from his unit walking across the parking lot, the man swung at the officer’s face and attempted to escape. The officer quickly recovered, drew his firearm and shot the man in his right foot.

The McAllen officer suffered injuries to his face and was transported to the hospital to receive treatment along with the 38-year-old man.

Edinburg police are investigating the incident.