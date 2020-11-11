x

5 on 5: February 15th

Friday, February 15 2019

EDINBURG - The stage is set for the Valley's last two girls basketball teams to face off in the third round of the playoffs. Friday night's results weren't kind to local squads. Only Edinburg and Harlingen won area round games to advance to the next stage. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has your latest 5 on 5 coverage.

