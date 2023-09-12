5 On Your Side: Brownsville couple having trouble connecting utilities to property

A Brownsville couple is running into issues trying to connect utilities at their property.

No electricity or running water.

"I feel like nobody is helping me. I'm just asking for something normal," homeowner Maximo Espinoza said.

For the past three months, Espinoza and his wife have lived without it.

The heat is making the situation even more challenging. Espinoza has managed to use the sun to his advantage.

He has a solar panel on the side of his home.

"This is to get some light, these are solar too. Something little to light the house," Espinoza said. "During the day, we go to a public library...to stay cool."

As for water, Espinoza said he brings it in his truck.

"As you can see, I use these buckets, water coolers, whatever I can use to bring water here to my property, my house," Espinoza said.

Espinoza bought the property back in the 70s, but he hasn't lived on the property until now..

Back then, he says there was a road leading to his home, just along Nell Palmer.

Now that road does not exist and Espinoza's home now sits next to Brownsville Independent School District's Garden Park Elementary School.

Espinoza says the Brownsville Public Utilities Board told him because the road that would give crews access is school district property, they cannot reach it.

He also says BPUB told him there is no water pipeline that leads to his home.

"I have talked to all of them. They're just throwing the ball at each other," Espinoza said.

Brownsville ISD said they are looking into the situation.

BPUB says, in part, there are ongoing discussions not involving BPUB regarding Espinoza's property that must be resolved for accessibility, going on to say this would not impact BPUB's ability to provide services if requested.

Espinoza and his wife just want whatever issue is preventing utilities from being connected to be resolved.

"To live a normal life. I'm not asking for something extravagant, it's just a normal life. All of the utilities that a normal household has," Espinoza said.