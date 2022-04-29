5 on Your Side: Contractor defends A/C installation

A Brownsville business owner is speaking out after a homeowner claimed his cooling issues have yet to be resolved.

Osvaldo Benavides – owner of Home Market Innovate – initially declined an interview when Channel 5 News reported the HVAC issue after speaking with the homeowner.

Benavides provided paperwork to Channel 5 News that pointed out that the home's cooling problem could be tied to other factors.

Nadeem Jafri said that the issues with his air conditioning never saw a solution despite a signed agreement with this business.

The homeowner contested that not every duct was replaced, which channel 5 News was not able to confirm because of the insulation sprayed by someone else.

The documents provided by Benavides, however, showed that the vents and ducts are new, and that his work also passed inspection by the Brownsville Public Utility Board – a requirement for the homeowner to receive a rebate for the new A/C installation.

Text messages from last October also show that everything was going well with the project at the time.

While the new A/C units were installed properly, Benavides said there are a number of reasons for why the home isn't the same temperature throughout.

According to Benavides, the home has two roofs which can trap heat. Many of the doors inside the home are also low which can affect the flow of air, and a lack of ceiling fans and tight seals to outside doors can also be a factor, Benavides added.

Home Market Innovative employees are still at the Jafri residence to move a thermostat and install a new vent in what will eventually become a bathroom.

Benavides said his company is still doing work at the residence because his business has a good reputation. As a business owner who hopes to one day have his son take over, his hope is that his company's reputation doesn't get a bad name.

Jafri said he’s still holding out on payments until the job is complete.