5 On Your Side: Elsa homeowner receives help in fixing broken gas meter after suspected drunk driver crashes into it
An Elsa homeowner learned a permit to fix his broken gas meter was approved after five months of waiting.
Joel Guerra says a suspected drunk driver crashed into his front yard back in March. He was able to repair his broken fence, but not his damaged gas meter without a permit from the Texas Department of Transportation.
“They have to go under the highway, they have to either dig a tunnel — that's what they've been telling me for the past four, five months,” Guerra said.
Channel 5 News’ 5 On Your Side contacted TxDOT on Guerra’s behalf. A spokesperson said the permit was submitted two weeks ago.
Following that Wednesday phone call, TxDOT reviewed and approved Guerra’s permit.
Watch the video above for the full story.
