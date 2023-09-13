5 On Your Side: Weslaco resident continues waiting for city to repair collapsed storm drain near his house

Jesse Guerrero lives in Weslaco with his family in an area that he says needs all the help it can get when it comes to drainage

“Weslaco is prone to flooding,” Guerrero explained.

Guerrero said he noticed the storm drain outlet that runs under his house collapsing three years ago.

“It goes right through the middle of my yard,” he said.

Guerrero said he’s submitted maintenance requests to the city’s public works department to get it fixed. He’s also made several calls to the city.

“Then the city pretty much always tells me 'we're in the works, yeah we got your report,' stuff like that, but nothing conclusive,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero says public works crews made it out to his neighborhood twice in those three years, but for other issues in the area.

While crews were there, he asked them to look at his problem.

“They came and threw these pieces of slab, and was like 'well that's not gonna do anything,’” Guerrero recalled.

While installing a fence a few months ago, Guerrero said he noticed another problem — a hole between his and his neighbors' house.

He's been filling up the growing hole with sand, but Guerrero said he knows it's just a band-aid.

“It's gonna start collapsing,” he said.

After hearing Guerrero’s concerns, Channel 5 News reached out to the city of Weslaco for answers.

Channel 5 News presented Guerrero’s original work order from three years ago to the city, but the city said they could not find any record of it on their end.

Public Works Director David Arce drove to Guerrero’s house where he confirmed Guerrero’s suspicions of the barrier around the drain collapsing.

A timeline to fix the issue was not provided.

Watch the video above for the full story.