5x5 Brewing Co. collecting items for hurricane recovery efforts
5x5 Brewing Co. in Mission is asking the public to drop off supplies for victims of Hurricane Milton.
The drive is set for Sunday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 801 N. Bryan Rd., Suite 174 in Mission.
A list of items being collected is below:
The team at 5x5 Brewing Co. will be departing on Monday, Oct. 14 at 4 a.m. to deliver the donated items.
