$6.4 million contract awarded to fix gap in levee system near Peñitas

The United States section of the International Boundary and Water Commission awarded a $6.4 million contract to a Florida-based construction company to fix a gap in the Rio Grande flood control levee in eastern Hidalgo County.

The contract was awarded late last month to Conti Federal Service LLC, the USIBWC announced Friday. It will rehabilitate the levee at the Edinburg Pump Station located in the city of Peñitas.

The project will consist of designing and constructing 800 feet of levee improvements such as construction of floodwalls, levee ramps and replacing an existing gatewell structure, according to a news release.

The USIBWC said construction is expected in early 2023.