x

90-year-old man killed in Rio Hondo bee attack

2 hours 43 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, September 13 2022 Sep 13, 2022 September 13, 2022 7:04 PM September 13, 2022 in News - Local
By: Stefany Rosales

A 90-year-old man doing yard work outside his Rio Hondo home died Tuesday after a swarm of bees attacked him.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

Valeriano Bautista – a witness to the incident – said he was doing yard work with the victim. The victim was on a tractor when the bee attack occurred.

“I came to the truck to go all the way to the back and I saw that he had a lot of bees," Bautista said. “You couldn't do anything, he had too many bees - and i went right there and the bees were coming towards me."

Police and other first responders had to put bee suits on to get the victim to a hospital, adding that he did not survive.

Firefighters searched the property and found a large bee hive in an old boat.

The Cameron County Public Health department and Cameron County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days