90-year-old man killed in Rio Hondo bee attack

A 90-year-old man doing yard work outside his Rio Hondo home died Tuesday after a swarm of bees attacked him.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

Valeriano Bautista – a witness to the incident – said he was doing yard work with the victim. The victim was on a tractor when the bee attack occurred.

“I came to the truck to go all the way to the back and I saw that he had a lot of bees," Bautista said. “You couldn't do anything, he had too many bees - and i went right there and the bees were coming towards me."

Police and other first responders had to put bee suits on to get the victim to a hospital, adding that he did not survive.

Firefighters searched the property and found a large bee hive in an old boat.

The Cameron County Public Health department and Cameron County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

