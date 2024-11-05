98-year-old man heads to the polls in Cameron County

Polls have been open across the Valley for Election Day since 7 a.m.

Among those who have been turning out to cast their ballot on Election Day is 98-year-old Manuel Sanchez from Harlingen.

With the help of his son — Pablo — Manuel Sanchez was first in line to vote at Zavala Elementary Tuesday in Harlingen.

Manuel said he moved to the country from Mexico, and that it makes him emotional to have the opportunity to vote. He added that he hopes everyone makes it to the polls.

“You have to vote to be able to walk, you have to vote to have our children be educated, and for progress, progress for everyone,” Manuel Sanchez said.

Manuel Sanchez said he’s also encouraging his seven children to vote, and that he's planning to cast his ballot in the 2028 Presidential Election.

Voters in Cameron County can cast their ballot at any polling site in the county. Click here for a list of Cameron County polling locations.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

