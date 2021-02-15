Abbott sending resources, personnel throughout Texas amid severe winter weather

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday he's deploying resources to local officials across the state to help respond to severe winter weather and restore power to communities.

Personnel will help clear roadways and assist essential workers, such as healthcare professionals and power grid workers, in carrying out essential duties, according to a news release.

The National Guard will also be deployed to conduct welfare checks and assist authorities in moving people in need to warming centers across the state.

“Due to the severe weather and freezing temperatures across our state, many power companies have been unable to generate power, whether it’s from coal, natural gas, or wind power,” Abbott said in a statement. “ERCOT and the PUC are working non-stop to restore power supply. The state has also deployed resources to assist Texans without power and to help essential workers continue to carry out their jobs. In the meantime, I encourage all Texans to continue to stay off the roads, and conserve energy as state agencies work with private providers to restore power as quickly as possible.”

The following resources have been deployed: