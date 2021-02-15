Abbott sending resources, personnel throughout Texas amid severe winter weather
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday he's deploying resources to local officials across the state to help respond to severe winter weather and restore power to communities.
Personnel will help clear roadways and assist essential workers, such as healthcare professionals and power grid workers, in carrying out essential duties, according to a news release.
The National Guard will also be deployed to conduct welfare checks and assist authorities in moving people in need to warming centers across the state.
“Due to the severe weather and freezing temperatures across our state, many power companies have been unable to generate power, whether it’s from coal, natural gas, or wind power,” Abbott said in a statement. “ERCOT and the PUC are working non-stop to restore power supply. The state has also deployed resources to assist Texans without power and to help essential workers continue to carry out their jobs. In the meantime, I encourage all Texans to continue to stay off the roads, and conserve energy as state agencies work with private providers to restore power as quickly as possible.”
The following resources have been deployed:
- Texas Department of Public Safety: 3,300 Troopers and 3,300 patrol vehicles responding statewide to events in areas adversely affected by winter weather
- Texas Military Department: 6 Winter Weather Packages consisting of 90 personnel, 28 High Mobility Multi-Wheeled Vehicles, 1 Field Light Ambulance, and 4 Wreckers
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: 585 personnel, 531 4x4 vehicles, 50 UAS, 1 aircraft and 9 K9 teams
- Texas A&M Forest Service: 83 personnel, 6 Motor Graders, and 58 4x4’s
- Texas Department of Transportation: 2,314 personnel, 695 snowplows, 188 loaders, 55 Motor Graders and 757 4x4 vehicles
- Texas Emergency Medical Task Force: 1 AMBUS and 1 Ambulance Strike Team and 4 Severe Weather Packages consisting of 1 Task Force Leader, 1 MIST,1 AMBUS and 1 Ambulance Strike Team each on stand-by
