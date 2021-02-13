Gov. Abbott asks Texans to stay off roads, conserve energy as severe winter weather approaches
Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday he will request a federal emergency declaration from the White House in order to make additional resources available to communities impacted by severe winter weather.
Abbott previously issued a disaster declaration in all 254 counties on Friday, deploying a number of resources throughout the state to assist local officials in their response.
LIST: Rio Grande Valley schools districts announce changes due to cold weather
"Every part of the state will face freezing conditions over the coming days, and I urge all Texans to remain vigilant against the extremely harsh weather that is coming," Abbott said in a statement. "Stay off the roads, take conscious steps to conserve energy, and avoid dangerous practices like bringing generators indoors or heating homes with ovens or stovetops. Our emergency response to this winter weather requires a collective approach between state agencies, local officials, and Texans throughout our communities to ensure the safety and security of the Lone Star State."
The governor also addressed power and energy concerns ahead of freezing temperatures expected in much of the state on Monday and Tuesday.
LIST: Rio Grande Valley shelters opening due to cold weather
Officials ask Texas residents to begin conserving energy now to ensure power and energy are available early next week by unplugging devices when not in use, closing windows and blinds, and adjusting thermostats to 68 degrees or below.
The governor also advises Texans to stay off the roads if they can and immediately call 800-525-5555 for roadside assistance if they become stranded.
COLD WEATHER COVERAGE:
- Spread of COVID-19 worries health officials as cold weather shelters open across the Valley
- Local farmer harvesting crops ahead of freezing weather
- Electric companies on standby amid cold weather
- Improper use of space heaters can lead to fire hazards, fire marshal says
- Humane Society of Harlingen offers tips to help keep animals safe during cold weather
More News
News Video
-
Gov. Abbott asks Texans to conserve energy, power ahead of severe winter...
-
Cuellar: Port of entry in Brownsville to begin processing up to 100...
-
Cameron County deputy recovering from COVID-19 struggles financially
-
Small businesses across the Valley gear up for Valentine's Day
-
Local Valley pharmacy distributes 200 COVID-19 vaccines