Gov. Abbott asks Texans to stay off roads, conserve energy as severe winter weather approaches

Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday he will request a federal emergency declaration from the White House in order to make additional resources available to communities impacted by severe winter weather.

Abbott previously issued a disaster declaration in all 254 counties on Friday, deploying a number of resources throughout the state to assist local officials in their response.

LIST: Rio Grande Valley schools districts announce changes due to cold weather

"Every part of the state will face freezing conditions over the coming days, and I urge all Texans to remain vigilant against the extremely harsh weather that is coming," Abbott said in a statement. "Stay off the roads, take conscious steps to conserve energy, and avoid dangerous practices like bringing generators indoors or heating homes with ovens or stovetops. Our emergency response to this winter weather requires a collective approach between state agencies, local officials, and Texans throughout our communities to ensure the safety and security of the Lone Star State."

The governor also addressed power and energy concerns ahead of freezing temperatures expected in much of the state on Monday and Tuesday.

LIST: Rio Grande Valley shelters opening due to cold weather

Officials ask Texas residents to begin conserving energy now to ensure power and energy are available early next week by unplugging devices when not in use, closing windows and blinds, and adjusting thermostats to 68 degrees or below.

The governor also advises Texans to stay off the roads if they can and immediately call 800-525-5555 for roadside assistance if they become stranded.

COLD WEATHER COVERAGE: