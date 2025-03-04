Abby’s Bakery owners indicted on charges of illegally harboring migrants

The owners of a Los Fresnos bakery were officially charged with harboring undocumented individuals, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a Tuesday news release.

As previously reported, Leonardo Baez, 55, and Alicia Avila-Guel, 46, were arrested on Feb. 20 after eight undocumented migrants were located and apprehended in their bakery.

Agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted a “worksite enforcement action” at the bakery on Feb. 12 that led to the apprehension of the migrants.

The migrants were employed and allegedly living at the bakery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

“Law enforcement identified a room provided for employees in the same shopping plaza as the restaurant,” the news release stated. “It was allegedly housing two employees at the time of inspection who were unauthorized to work in the United States. It was a rectangular room with six mattresses on the floor, according to the charges.”

Abby’s Bakery was closed following the arrest of the owners, but reopened on Monday after the owners posted bond on Feb. 24.

Both individuals have another court appearance scheduled for Thursday, March 13.

If convicted, they each face up to 10 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.