Abby's Bakery reopens following ICE raid

Displays of baked goods are once again stocked up at Abby's Bakery in Los Fresnos.

The bakery reopened on Monday after it had been closed for over a week.

Customers stopped by the bakery to show their support.

“They're a family business and I believe in buying local,” Los Fresnos resident Mike Miller said. “I love this place.”

Customers included some who live outside of Los Fresnos

Abby’s Bakery had been closed since Feb. 20 when owners Leonardo Baez and Nora Alicia Avila-Guel were arrested on federal charges of harboring undocumented migrants.

READ MORE: Records: Los Fresnos bakery owners arrested after 8 undocumented migrants found in their bakery

A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News said the owners hired undocumented immigrants. Baez and Avila-Guel are out on bond and were allowed to reopen the bakery if they “do so legally.”

Sergio Villarreal, Baez’s attorney, said the owners were forced to close the bakery because they didn't have anyone who could manage it.

“The bakery is open,” Villarreal said. “They are allowed to reopen the bakery, remain working, and we're very thankful for the support that the community has showed them."

Villarreal said the owners of Abby's Bakery are expected to be back in court pending a possible grand jury indictment.

For now, a "Yes we're open" sign is on the front door, and customers are going home with pan dulce once again.

Watch the video above for the full story.