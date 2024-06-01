Accidental shootings by police expose training shortfalls
By MARTHA BELLISLE
Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) - An Associated Press review has found accidental shootings occurred in recent years at law enforcement agencies small and large across the United States. They sometimes injured officers, suspects or bystanders, or even caused deaths. And while countless law enforcement officers safely perform their duties every day, some experts say even a small number of accidental shootings is unacceptable because they're preventable. They say officers don't get the training they need to handle their guns proficiently, especially in life-and-death situations.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen man found guilty of fatally beating 5-year-old boy in San Antonio
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship
-
Insurance agent: Now’s the time to get covered for hurricane season
-
Climatologist: Hotter days ahead across the entire state
-
Third lawsuit filed against Milwhite Inc,
Sports Video
-
Melissa Cardinals beat Harlingen South Lady Hawks in 5A state championship
-
Valley softball teams advancing to state championship
-
Two Valley teams heading to UIL softball semifinals in Austin
-
Two Valley teams heading to UIL softball semifinals in Austin
-
Edinburg CISD coach retiring after 41 years