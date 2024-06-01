Accidental shootings by police expose training shortfalls

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - An Associated Press review has found accidental shootings occurred in recent years at law enforcement agencies small and large across the United States. They sometimes injured officers, suspects or bystanders, or even caused deaths. And while countless law enforcement officers safely perform their duties every day, some experts say even a small number of accidental shootings is unacceptable because they're preventable. They say officers don't get the training they need to handle their guns proficiently, especially in life-and-death situations.

