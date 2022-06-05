Active shooter training held in Donna in wake of Uvalde tragedy

An active shooter seminar was held Sunday morning in Donna following the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde.

At least 20 people attended the class.

"Are you aware of where are the exits," Owner-Lead Instructor of Phoenix Consulting said. " And if the answer is no, well that's an area of opportunity. Two - can you call 911? Three - where is the gunman? Is it one gunman or is it two gunmen?"

The organizers say while the circumstance may be different, being prepared is the best way to defend yourself.