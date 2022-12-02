x

Adam Hinojosa requests recount in Senate District 27 race

Republican Adam Hinojosa requested a recount in the race for the District 27 Texas Senate seat. 

Hinojosa is challenging Democrat Morgan LaMantia's win.

Hinojosa finished 659 votes behind LaMantia. His team paid $17,000 for a recount of votes in Hidalgo, Willacy, and Cameron counties. 

When asked why he only asked for a partial recount, Hinojosa said in part, "Cameron County is paper ballots and we had a lot of mail-in ballots in Hidalgo and those areas; that's why, like we said, would be the most potential for error."

LaMantia's team said a recount is part of the process when the winning margin is so tight.

The recount will start next week.

