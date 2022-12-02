Adam Hinojosa requests recount in Senate District 27 race
Republican Adam Hinojosa requested a recount in the race for the District 27 Texas Senate seat.
Hinojosa is challenging Democrat Morgan LaMantia's win.
RELATED: Republican requests recount after loss in battleground race for state Senate seat in South Texas
Hinojosa finished 659 votes behind LaMantia. His team paid $17,000 for a recount of votes in Hidalgo, Willacy, and Cameron counties.
When asked why he only asked for a partial recount, Hinojosa said in part, "
More News
News Video
-
Recount doesn't change outcome of Brownsville ISD Board of Trustee Place 2...
-
Adam Hinojosa requests recount in Senate District 27 race
-
Man killed in Thanksgiving hit-and-run crash in Pharr identified
-
PSJA North Raiders regional finals preview
-
Valley residents ready for McAllen Holiday Parade