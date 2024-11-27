Advice for small business owners preparing for holiday shoppers

What started as a business on social media eight years ago eventually turned into two brick and mortar stores for JZD in Brownsville.

JZD is among the small businesses who will be competing with big box stores for holiday shoppers.

To bring in more customers, JZD owner Jennifer Serrano said she sat down with business partners and asked what makes their product different from the big-box stores.

That's something small business advisors from UTRGV said could give mom-and-pop stores the upper hand.

“Knowing your customer, being able to cater to them is very, very important,” Arturo Gonzalez with the UTRGV Small Business Development Center said.

Another tip Gonzalez recommends to businesses is to have a marketing plan, and get to know your customers.

“You need to be in touch with your target market,” Gonzalez said. “What are their age levels, what are their income levels? Are they mostly men? Mostly women?"

UTRGV offers several programs that help small business owners. More information on the available programs is available online.

Watch the video above for the full story.