AEP Texas, Brownsville PUB ask customers to conserve energy

AEP Texas and the Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) have asked customers to conserve power until Friday, June 18, following a request from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

On Monday, the electricity providers announced ERCOT advised the conservation of power to avoid rotating outages due to high demand through the state.

BPUB said compliance with the instruction to save electricity this week would help prevent the need for controlled outages or loss of electricity.

AEP recommends these actions to help reduce electric use:

• Set your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher

• Turn off lights and pool pumps

• Avoid using large appliances like ovens, washing machines, and dryers

• Turn off or unplug electric devices, not in use

In a news release, the Magic Valley Electric Cooperative also asked that members conserve energy throughout this week following ERCOT's request.

