AEP Texas Crews Assisting Hurricane Victims in Florida

HARLINGEN – Rio Grande Valley crews with AEP Texas are in Florida to help restore power to the thousands affected by Hurricane Michael.

By the time the storm made landfall in the Florida panhandle on Wednesday, hundreds of bucket trucks were already on standby.

KRGV’s Daisy Martinez spoke with AEP Spokesperson Eladio Jaimez. He says last year, electricity crews were sent to the Corpus Christi area to restore power after Hurricane Harvey.

Jaimez adds electric companies across the Gulf Coast states have an agreement, which allows them to pull resources as needed and dedicate them to devastated areas.

