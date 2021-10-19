AEP transmission project underway at South Padre Island

AEP crews were seen near Isla Blanca Park working on utility poles.

It’s part of the third phase of their transmission improvement project in the Laguna Madre area.

The $51 million project will see work between the Sunchase condos area and the KOA campground near Isla Blanca Park.

AEP says it will improve electric reliability for its customers in the area.

It’s the final phase of the project. Improvements on the mainland side of the causeway were completed over the last year.