x

AEP transmission project underway at South Padre Island

3 hours 29 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, October 19 2021 Oct 19, 2021 October 19, 2021 11:41 AM October 19, 2021 in News - Local
By: Rudy Mireles

AEP crews were seen near Isla Blanca Park working on utility poles.

It’s part of the third phase of their transmission improvement project in the Laguna Madre area.

The $51 million project will see work between the Sunchase condos area and the KOA campground near Isla Blanca Park.

AEP says it will improve electric reliability for its customers in the area.

It’s the final phase of the project. Improvements on the mainland side of the causeway were completed over the last year.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days