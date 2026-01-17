Man dies following house fire in Donna
A man died following a house fire in Donna on Saturday.
The fire occurred on the 1200 block of South 18th Street.
Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero said the man was in his 30s or 40s and was inside at the time of the fire, but no foul play is suspected.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
