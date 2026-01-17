Federal immigration authorities to be 'more present' in Brownsville, commissioner says

A Brownsville city commissioner says federal immigration authorities will be more present in the city.

Commissioner Linda Macias made the announcement on social media Saturday. She says the presence is increasing because of the low enforcement numbers.

Federal authorities have reportedly stopped work trucks, vans and are showing up at work sites.

The Brownsville Police Department said they're not helping U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with these enforcements.

Channel 5 News has reached out to an ICE spokesperson for comment and has yet to hear back.