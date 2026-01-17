VITA program offering tax preparation service to qualifying Valley residents

Tax season starts in about 10 days and qualifying Rio Grande Valley residents can receive free tax-filing assistance.

The United Way of South Texas Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is available to taxpayers who earn $67,000 a year or less.

VITA has more than 130 volunteers and certified tax preparers. Their goal this year is to help 3,500 families.

"Last year, the returns were over $5 million, so that's money that's directly invested in our communities, and we estimate that we saved them over $1 million in tax preparation fees," United Way of South Texas President Lily Lopez-Killelea said.

The program kicks off on January 21 beginning at 10 a.m. at the United Way of South Texas office located at 113 W. Pecan Boulevard in McAllen.

To RSVP, call 956-686-6331. For more information, click here.