Message in a bottle found at South Padre Island returned to owner in Florida

A Winter Texan couple made an unexpected discovery on South Padre Island back in 2024: a message in a bottle.

That same bottle was returned to the family who threw it into the ocean from Naples, Florida.

Inside the bottle was $20. There was also a note asking the finder to contact the family for an additional reward through their Florida business.

What no one expected was for the bottle to cross the Gulf of Mexico and wash ashore in South Texas six months later.

"I still get goosebumps just holding it, because I've never found a message in a bottle, not like this," Pam Smith said. "Who knew how much this has changed all of our lives and that we'd gain friends across the Gulf?"

Both families have already met in person.

