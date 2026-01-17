City of Harlingen receiving $750,000 for Arroyo Park improvements
The city of Harlingen will be getting $750,000 in grant money to make improvements at Arroyo Park.
The money is from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The park's softball field, playground and restrooms will all be upgraded.
The improvements are based on feedback from the community and a new walking trail will also be added.
"Our walking trail is going to be 15 feet wide, 10 feet will be asphalt and five feet will be decomposed granite. It's going to be an adaptive trail so everyone living in Harlingen, or visiting, can enjoy it," Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Juan Mendiola III said.
The project will take about two years to complete with construction beginning next year.
